As the executive vice president of Summit Carbon Solutions, I am proud to work for a company dedicated to ushering in a new era of energy innovation and economic prosperity for North Dakota. Our vision goes beyond reducing the carbon footprint of the ethanol industry; it encompasses creating a sustainable future, bolstering energy independence, and nurturing local communities.

At Summit Carbon Solutions, we firmly believe in an "all of the above" approach to national energy security. Our proposed Midwest Carbon Express pipeline is designed to transport up to 18 million metric tons of CO2 emissions from ethanol plants across the region, enabling their safe storage underground in North Dakota's Oliver County. This project presents significant opportunities to enhance domestic renewable energy production, reduce our reliance on foreign oil.

We are proud to have garnered support from a diverse range of stakeholders who recognize the potential benefits our project brings to North Dakota. Landowners across the state have embraced our vision, we’ve signed 680 voluntary easement agreements, accounting for an impressive 257 miles of our proposed pipeline route and 135,000 acres of our sequestration site. Their overwhelming support underscores the trust they have placed in Summit Carbon Solutions and their belief in the positive impact we can have on their communities.

We are committed to operating with transparency and accountability while observing best practices to protect the safety of the public and the environment. We understand the importance of responsible development and will continue to collaborate with relevant authorities and stakeholders to ensure a seamless implementation of our project while mitigating risks

In addition to the tangible benefits for the ethanol industry and the larger American energy sector, Summit Carbon Solutions is keenly aware of the wider economic advantages that our project can offer. By opening new market opportunities and strengthening the agricultural marketplace for farmers, our proposed project will generate sustainable revenues that will support local communities. This means increased funding for vital infrastructure, such as schools, hospitals, and roads, which will contribute to the overall well-being and prosperity of the state.

We remain grateful for the support we have received from partners, such as TPG Rise and SK Group. Their investment signifies a shared commitment to realizing the potential of carbon capture projects and their ability to drive positive change. By aligning ourselves with respected organizations, we reinforce our dedication to advancing technologies and practices that will shape a more sustainable and prosperous future for North Dakota.

Summit Carbon Solutions envisions a North Dakota that leads the way in energy innovation and sustainability. We are confident that our project will not only create a cleaner environment but also foster economic growth, job creation, and long-term prosperity. With the support of local communities, regulatory bodies, and forward-thinking partners, we believe that together we can realize the tremendous potential that lies ahead.

Let’s embrace this opportunity to build a brighter future for North Dakota, one that balances energy needs with environmental stewardship, and positions our great state as a beacon of progress and resilience.