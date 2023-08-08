I'm writing to you as the CEO of Summit Carbon Solutions to share some updates and our commitment to your great state. First off, a big thank you to the landowners who have shown trust in us. Because of you, we've secured 80% voluntary easements along the North Dakota pipeline route.

Now, we've heard the feedback from the North Dakota Public Service Commission, including concerns with respect to the pipeline location around Bismarck. We're looking at our plans again and will address those issues in our application, including reroutes. We want to get this right for everyone involved and will reconsider those parts of our pipeline permit. Our goal is simple: to work together, understand everyone's concerns, and make sure our project fits well with what North Dakota wants for its future, especially in areas like energy and agriculture.

Our ties in North Dakota are growing. We’ve partnered with the great North Dakota company, Minnkota Power, to have access to their sequestration site if necessary. With partnerships in 34 Midwest ethanol plants, we're looking at a big investment here – to the tune of $900 million. That means:

- Giving a boost to the ethanol industry and supporting everyone involved – from plant workers to the farmers selling corn.

- Helping secure a market for liquid fuels and the internal combustion engine.

- Opening up new market opportunities in the region.

- Making sure farmers and ranchers are treated right, from good compensation to taking care of their lands.

I'm also happy to say we've secured almost 90% of the space we need for our own sequestration sites in North Dakota. In simple terms, that's a big step forward for our project.

I want you all to know that Summit Carbon Solutions is here for the long haul. We're excited about what's ahead and truly believe that together, we'll make a positive difference for North Dakota.

Thanks for your trust, and we look forward to a bright future together!

Lee Blank, chief executive officer, Summit Carbon Solutions