Letter: Suggestion for safer pipeline crossings

The misery and woe resulting from the DAPL install under the Missouri River, the judge ruling the line should be shut down, the Corps of Engineers catching holy heck for not doing diligence about the crossing and "they" wanted to increase the flow through it.

Then I heard tar sands line coming down from Canada which "they" wanted to blend some Bakken oil to dilute the goo. Which has numerous to say the least (hundreds) of river crossings to finally arrive in Oklahoma.

May I make a suggestion that henceforth the Corps require under all river crossings that a sleeve be installed first and the pipe for the oil be slid into it to protect the river from leakage. This way "they" have a chance to repair the leak rather than abandon and replace. Possibly preventing polluting the heck out of the area while "they" decide that the citizen report is not a joke which unfortunately happens too often.

Dennis Murphy, Bismarck

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0