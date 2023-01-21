Letter: Subscriptions don’t equal transparency

Subscriptions don’t equal transparency

When I ran for Insurance Commissioner in 2016 and 2020, I promised North Dakotans improved accessibility and efficiency. That’s precisely what I have done and will continue to do, but sign me up when there’s an opportunity to do both. An editorial published in the Bismarck Tribune on Jan. 16 doesn’t see it that way, so allow me to explain.

Currently, insurance companies in North Dakota are required by law to publish an abstract of their annual statement in community newspapers where they conduct business. These are basic financial statements of a company’s performance.

For some, this may be the first time you’ve heard of these.

By continuing to require this, The Bismarck Tribune argues that it makes this information more transparent to consumers. They fail to mention that to access the information in the paper, consumers must purchase a paper or have a subscription. There is also no date requirement for publishing the information, so a consumer must read every paper daily and then recall it when needed.

In my comments to the legislature, those seeking this information are unlikely to look in the paper and will visit our website or call our office to have the information sent to them. We happily provide this information for free when the consumer wants it. Consumers are unlikely to go to their local paper and even less likely to have kept whichever issue in which that statement was printed. This information is on our website, which is accessible 24/7 and is free to use. Even better, you can effortlessly search for companies in our system. This actually enhances transparency and does not reduce it.

Furthermore, the editorial fails to mention that newspapers charge insurance companies to publish these statements and then charge citizens to access their paper. By alleviating the pre-internet-era requirement, it does save insurance companies money, which also, in turn, saves their consumers – North Dakotans – money.

This begs a question: who is more concerned about public access? This seems more about revenue to the newspapers than transparency.

I am and will always be a supporter of local journalism. Still, we must continue using modern technology to reduce costs, gain efficiencies, and increase transparency. That is something we can all get behind, which is why I support Senate Bill 2143.

Jon Godfread, North Dakota insurance commissioner

Editor’s note: The Bismarck Tribune public notices are available for free to non-subscribers at bismarcktribune.com/public-notices.