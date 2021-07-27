Letter: Stunned by cynical rhetoric in column

I read with stunned disbelief the editorial by Bill Patrie in your recent "Speaking Out" column, July 15. Talk about twisting words and such cynicism ... seeing dark where there is light; finding no god where there is God; then, ignoring truth and goodness ... choosing to see black when white is there in front of your face.

Come on now, Bill, look at all the good in history as a result of a belief system. Where would I be today without belief in a right and a wrong; belief in a heaven and a hell? It frightens me ... the potential I have, to do evil.

And don't we all, as humans, have this same ability? Is it not our love of God that keeps all of us civil?

Is that what's wrong with America ... too many people out there confused by the rhetoric of the disbeliever?

And, the Bismarck Tribune chose to publish such a letter; such rubbish. Why?

All the love shown by so many Christians over time; all the good ... but Bill sees only the dark and the ugly everywhere!

I still remain stunned with disbelief over what I read published in a community newspaper.

Evelyn Jacob, Mandan

