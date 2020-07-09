Letter: Students and parents need schools to reopen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There is the possibility that Bismarck Public Schools may continue with distance learning and not reopen in the fall. If so, are you taking into consideration that one parent may not be able to quit their job to stay home and be teacher?

Or, what if you are a single parent? How can you stay home and teach your child? Daycare is not providing any help with that? Are parents to work all day and then be teachers at night? Will they get paid by the school district?

And the children, they need to be with their peers. If a person has to stay home to help with learning, then unemployment would have to continue. Who's paying into unemployment if so many are not working? Most important; however, are the students. They need school IN PERSON.

Julie Bradford, Bismarck

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0