Letter: Strong postal service needed for nation

I am writing today to raise a grave concern concerning recent changes to the postal system in this country. The postal service is vital to most of us, including senior citizens and others who depend on it for checks sent by mail, medicines received through the mail, voting by mail given that we are in the midst of a national pandemic, and also for receiving bills, paying bills, etc. And we do not all have a computer or smart phone by which we can do these transactions digitally. This administration has taken the stance that they will not fund the postal system this year, and that is creating a myriad of problems like delayed mail delivery, bills not being paid on time, vital packages arriving late and so forth. This is unacceptable. A bill is before the U.S. Senate to correct this, senate bill 4147, it needs our support. Please contact our senators and ask for their support of this legislation. We need a strong, effective postal system in this nation.