 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Street parking needed in downtown Bismarck
0 comments

Letter: Street parking needed in downtown Bismarck

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bismarck is planning to repair sidewalks and pedestrian curb extensions, to work on the water equipment and to update the lighting system. These repairs are worthwhile. We must remember many Bismarck-Mandan residents use downtown Bismarck for business contacts, to shop and to visit the many restaurants we are pleased to have. The City must continue to provide at least as many street parking spaces we do now, and to increase the number if possible. It is not a good idea “to require” shopping customers to pay a fee to park in an enclosed parking building.

Dean Conrad, Bismarck

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News