Letter: Street parking needed in downtown Bismarck

Bismarck is planning to repair sidewalks and pedestrian curb extensions, to work on the water equipment and to update the lighting system. These repairs are worthwhile. We must remember many Bismarck-Mandan residents use downtown Bismarck for business contacts, to shop and to visit the many restaurants we are pleased to have. The City must continue to provide at least as many street parking spaces we do now, and to increase the number if possible. It is not a good idea “to require” shopping customers to pay a fee to park in an enclosed parking building.