Letter: Strange campaign season

Governor Burgum is up for reelection but have you seen any of his campaign literature? There doesn’t seem to be any.

The governor has donated about $875,000 to a Dakota Leadership PAC which could be just a committee with a fancy name and over a million dollars in account. He is using it to promote legislators but his name and photo are attached to all of the ads. They are using many large and expensive “postcards” to do this along with other ads. Check the small print to see who paid for them but they don’t impress me. He is playing piggy back with some candidates while against others. Shame on him for trying to buy the election.

This is the most ridiculous and unusual campaign season I have ever seen and I have been involved or in many of them. Due to the pandemic, nobody can go person to person, have candidate meetings or hold a public fundraiser. Yet the governor has daily appearances on television that promote his image to show he is “doing something” while any competition has to pay for their own. I haven’t bothered with them after the first one. I can read so put the information in the paper.

Too bad this governor has to use such sly tactics to get reelected. For those who have not yet voted, reconsider what he has done and is doing.