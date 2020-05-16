Letter: Storbakken has earned our support for judge

As people get to know Bonnie Storbakken, and learn what she stands for, it will be easy to conclude why she is qualified to be the next South Central District Court Judge. For us, who have known Bonnie for over 15 years, it is not just about helping but in leading her campaign.
Over the years, Bonnie has grown in this community and as a professional. Bonnie has built her own business, honed her skills as a practicing attorney, earned her reputation as a fair mediator and served the great state of North Dakota through several years of public service, including as the Labor Commission and General Counsel for Gov. Jack Dalrymple.
Bonnie’s diverse background of legal and professional experiences lends itself to a broad understanding of issues that come before the judicial system. Her years of private practice provided her experiences in family, criminal, civil, property, estate, and administrative law, mediation, along with spending time in the state’s attorney office.
Bonnie is a quick study and tireless worker. She comprehends complex situations and digs into details. In addition to being fair and honest, Bonnie is compassionate about her work. Most important, though, Bonnie has earned a reputation of having excellent judicial temperament—just what we all want and need in a judge.
For us, it was easy to say yes when Bonnie asked us to lead her campaign. We encourage others to learn more about her and we ask you to vote for Bonnie Storbakken for South Central District Judge in the upcoming June Primary and General Election.
Cory Fong, Bismarck
Kelvin Hullet, Bismarck
