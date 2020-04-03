Letter: Stop the hate, retract racism

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ignorance breeds fear. In this case President Trump has used language predicated in ignorance, causing fear in so many citizens. Calling COVID-19 the medically incorrect term “Chinese Virus” is disrespectful and racist towards the entire Chinese population as well as Chinese-Americans. Yes, negatively labeling an entire group of people with false assumptions is racist.

Fear breeds racism; it also breeds violence. As we enter lockdown mode, hate crimes are skyrocketing and paranoia levels are increasing. President Trump should retract and correct the language he is still choosing to use, before more innocent people are hurt and/or prejudiced against.

The White House (which doesn't decide pathogen names) put forth a statement justifying the racism, claiming past pathogens have been named after locations -- Ebola, Zika, and West Nile were named after rivers or forests. None of them were named after a group of people. That was also before WHO adopted their naming system of today. It’s also been suggested that we should worry about our health currently, and not a virus name. We actually have the ability to wash our hands AND not spread racism simultaneously though.

This virus kills all people. Stop the hate. Retract the racism. Have some compassion. People are hurting, dying.

Ryan Hilmoe, Bismarck

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0