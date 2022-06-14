Letter: Stop hiding behind Second Amendment

I am a parent and teacher, and the increased number of mass shootings over the last few decades with nothing being done by our elected officials to counter this violence is maddening. I’m scared for my own children, my students, my colleagues and myself. My heart goes out to all those families suffering now, and for the rest of their lives, in Uvalde, Texas.

I am in favor of tougher gun laws. So are the majority of Americans. Would these laws have prevented the massacre in Uvalde? Who knows. Would these laws stop all future mass shootings? Probably not. Would these laws make it harder to carry out these deadly attacks? I believe they could. So why haven’t we tried? Why haven’t these laws been passed? Simply, Senate Republicans are filibustering two bills, H.R. 8 and H.R. 1446, bills that would require more extensive background checks and the closing of some purchasing loopholes. They are doing this to stay in power and appease the NRA. They argue against these bills (and the possibility of banning assault/military type weapons) by using the Second Amendment as their crutch. They stoke fear by claiming Democrats and Independents are trying to take away everyone’s guns and, ultimately, do away with Second Amendment entirely. This is not true. I think these senators should be ashamed and voted out of office.