Letter: Stop finger pointing, mind own business

I have thought a lot about the abortion issue ever since I was a young lady. One of my friends at that time shocked me as she said she had had two abortions. I don’t recall responding to her in any way because I felt shocked. As the years rolled on Roe v. Wade came into play. I have always been grateful that I have never been put into a position to consider abortion. On the other hand, I don’t judge those that make a decision to do so. I don’t know their circumstances. What I do know is that I don’t like all the self righteousness I have been hearing. We condemn abortion, but don’t like to pay for the care of single mothers and their child or children. I can’t count the times I have heard “welfare mom” over the years. The pregnant woman is ostracized no matter her decision. I also resent the fact that all the blame tends to land on the backs of the female. As far as I know, men are involved in this too yet they seem to get off the hook. I also resent men making choices about women’s fertility decisions. It seems to me that we should stop pointing fingers at women and mind our own business. Planned Parenthood is a worthwhile organization as they provide medical services for women that can’t afford to pay them on their own. I had a friend who got her annual mammogram from a Planned Parenthood agency and probably her gynecological exam as well. My personal opinion -- I have lost respect for the Supreme Court since they ruled against Roe v. Wade. Women from my generation that fought hard for the right to choose are back in the dark ages.