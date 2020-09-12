Letter: Stop drag racing on Main Avenue

I moved back to Bismarck three months ago from Grand Forks because my parents and my brother live here. I am disabled. I went to St. Mary's Central High almost 50 years ago and I loved Bismarck then and I love it now. Anyway I live in a senior building at First Street and Main Avenue. Drag racing on Main Avenue starts about 7 until midnight. Every night drag racing takes place, the cars start revving up about two blocks east of First Street. They have an open raceway and let me tell you this happens every night. I challenge the Bismarck Police and their hardworking police persons to nip this in the bud. You could give out 30 tickets a night. I know of an elderly lady that moved out of the building. She couldn't take the noise anymore. Please help us.