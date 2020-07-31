Letter: Stop crippling North Dakota’s economy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In 2013, the Greater North Dakota Chamber put a billboard in Minnesota saying, “North Dakota. Open for Business.”

Fast forward seven years and the state’s business climate has chilled – almost headed for an arctic freeze. A billboard entering North Dakota from every point should now read, “Take Your Development and Jobs Elsewhere.”

That message is resoundingly clear, especially with our state’s energy industry. For years, North Dakota was the comprehensive energy development and production state. It’s bad enough out-of-state forces are attacking much-needed pipelines. Now it feels like our own elected officials are doing everything they can to chase away wind, solar and natural gas projects.

Who is hurt by these job-killing actions? North Dakota workers and families. Our state unemployment rate has hit early 1980s levels and we need new energy investment to restart our economy.

McLean and Mercer counties made it abundantly clear they want to block any project they mistakenly believe will compete directly with coal plants -- decisions that could cost hundreds of local jobs. Some state legislative candidates seem intent on making matters worse by pursuing a similar statewide agenda.