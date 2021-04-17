Letter: Stimulus money not about health

The 800 page $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill (The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021) is not just the pandemic. It passed on party line.

It includes $500 million for rural health efforts including vaccine distribution, access to medical supplies, telehealth and providing nutrition to vulnerable communities.

It gives $1,400 stimulus checks to those earning less than $80,000, $800 million to the Food for Peace program in 59 countries, $50 billion for small businesses and $28.6 billion for restaurants, $300 federal unemployment insurance through September, unemployment benefits, a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures.

It increases the child tax credit, boosts nutrition assistance programs to $22.7 billion, funding for state and local governments, and housing assistance.

About $4 billion will provide direct payments of up to 120% of a socially disadvantaged farmer’s or rancher’s (black, Hispanic, Native American or Asian) outstanding debt as of Jan. 1, 2021 such as farm loans, storage loans plus 20% to pay off the taxes associated with the debt plus $1.01 billion to provide training for them for about $5 billion.