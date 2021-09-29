Letter: Sticker shock from Bismarck water rates

I started writing letters to the editor in 2019 in regard to the astronomical water bills that were going to affect approximately 9,000 of us. Since that time one would sporadically see a letter on this issue. I wish more of those involved would have spoken up. Now we are to expect another 2% hike. The past two summers have been hot and dry. I chose to water my yard to keep it from falling into ruin. It has been expensive. For example my bills this summer were as follows: June - $113.17, July - $244.55, August - $311.89 and September - $327.77. If you do the math, I have spent $997.38 on watering to date. Last winter was especially hard on shrubs. Due to that, I felt I needed to keep my plants and yard healthy to prevent further damage. My house sits on a curve and I have a large back yard that requires care. I guess many folks don’t feel that way and many can’t afford the water department’s sticker shock. Bismarck should be ashamed of itself as driving around, I see yards that are brown, filled with weeds and do not speak well of what once was a well kept city. So I guess the moral of the story is that in Bismarck, if you want to play you pay.