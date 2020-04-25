Letter: Step up fight against malaria

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I was born in South Sudan, and I’m a survivor of malaria. Malaria is a life-threatening disease transmitted by mosquitoes. Across the globe, a mosquito bite kills nearly half a million people every year.

Growing up, I missed school for two weeks because of malaria and I remember the ripple effect it had on my family. My mother, a health care provider, missed multiple days of work to care for me. The only health centers were several miles away, making it challenging to get the care we needed. I’ve witnessed how malaria kills people who lack access to prevention and treatment. That’s why I’m committed to fighting for a world where no child dies from a mosquito bite.

Recently, I traveled to Washington, D.C., to advocate for malaria funding with Nothing But Nets. Currently, COVID-19 is spreading across sub-Saharan Africa, where most malaria cases and deaths occur. The potential collateral damage of this pandemic on malaria is dire. The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria is adapting to this challenge by allocating nearly $1 billion to fight the spread of COVID-19.