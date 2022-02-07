Letter: Stenehjem kindness always remembered

Many reflections have been offered about the life and influence of Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem. My husband and I have "another one for the hopper." In 1991 I was the bill clerk in the North Dakota Senate. I received and handled the bills as they went through the legislative process. Sen. Stenehjem would come to the desk and smilingly give me "another one for the hopper." Fast-forward to the flood of 1997, when Grand Forks had to be evacuated. Many residents came to Mayville State, which had closed in order to provide aid and comfort to the temporarily homeless. Our family helped in that effort. Recognizing Rep. Eliot Glassheim and Sen. Stenehjem from the Legislature, I asked if either had found a place to live. "Not yet," they replied. "Do I have a deal for one of you!" was my response. We live in town, but had recently purchased a small farmstead south of Mayville. We planned to renovate it as a retreat and workshop. Wayne accepted our offer to stay there as long as necessary; handy, since Beth was teaching in nearby Hillsboro. He called us his "Mayville landlords." We were thrilled -- me especially -- when Wayne and Beth sent one of the most meaningful and thoughtful things ever as a thank-you gift: a replica of the Great Seal of North Dakota. It serves a memory of my fantastic experience on the Desk Force in the North Dakota Senate, but also as a reminder of a great, kind, thoughtful man who had recognized my small service. The seal is part of our "hopper" of memories. No doubt Wayne's was even more rich and full. Blessed be his memory.