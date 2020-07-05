Letter: State should enforce mask wearing for all

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My dad's family arrived in America in the mid-1600s while my mother’s side came in the later 1800s and settled in southeastern North Dakota in a tiny village called Verona. They were simple farmers scratching a living out of the land. In 1918, my grandmother and her infant succumbed to the 1918 pandemic.

In reading family history, the little town of Verona was hit hard by this pandemic. Bodies were placed on porches, and a horse driven wagon picked them up for burial. My grandfather was left with five young children to care for. At that time there was a little rhyme going around sung by children to the cadence of “Ring Around the Rosie.” It went like this, “I saw a little bird and it’s name is Enza. I opened up the window and in flu Enza.”

Move ahead to 2020 and COVID-19 visits North Dakota. Many are sick, have been sick and many are no longer with us. Both my husband and myself are in COVID risk categories. I am very angry because most of our residents do not wear masks and social distance in places like Sams or Walmart where I frequent. I protect them, yet they are above protecting me.