Letter: State needs to sit at rail bridge table

Two months ago, the attorney general and I exchanged letters regarding North Dakota’s ownership of the historic 1883 Rail Bridge between Bismarck and Mandan. I asked if the Equal Footing doctrine, which holds that each state entering the union has control of its navigable waterways, means that we citizens of North Dakota own the riverbed from which the bridge rises. Mr. Wrigley responded promptly, but unsatisfactorily. He declined to issue an opinion.

Two days later however, he filed in federal court asserting that due to the Equal Footing doctrine, North Dakota does own the Missouri riverbed through the Mandan Hidatsa Arikara Nation. The following week he told Joel Heitkamp’s radio audience that we do own the riverbed, but not the bridge. To be clear, the bridge is in our riverbed, and the railroad has only a right-of-way to use the bridge.

Because it has historical significance and is state property, our State Historical Society of North Dakota has an obligation to protect the bridge. I wrote again, asking if the attorney general needed a second request in order to reconsider his non-opinion. There was no response to that letter.

Railroads have always been very important to North Dakota and very influential in our politics. If BNSF needs a new modern bridge, we should help facilitate its construction. But they should not be allowed to destroy our historic bridge. It can easily and economically be converted and tied into our excellent trail systems. The nonprofit friends group, the CVB and parks districts on both sides of the river will help.

This is inevitably going to court. The state of North Dakota needs to take a seat at the table. If not the attorney general, maybe the governor will defend our interests. If not, it will become an issue for the Legislature in January.

Sen. Tracy Potter, Bismarck

