Letter: State has authority over rail bridge

Blake Nicholson did a good job reviewing the meeting on BNSF’s permit to build a new bridge that will mean destruction of our historic 1883 rail bridge. But two points need to be understood about the state’s authority over this process.

BNSF says it “has clear title to the bridge through an 1864 act of Congress which granted … a right of way through public lands.” The last part of that is correct, the Northern Pacific railroad got a right of way. Even if that could be construed to provide a title of ownership, it was extinguished by a subsequent act of Congress in 1889 which created North Dakota as a state entering the United States with all the original rights of the original 13 states and every state added after that. One of those rights was ownership and control of the navigable waters of the state, including the Missouri River.

The second point is that title to the bridge is not the only factor giving North Dakota the right to determine the disposition of the bridge. State law makes the State Historical Society responsible for any historic structure or artifact located or found on state property. There is no doubt that the bridge is on state property, that is, the Missouri River. Therefore, no one can destroy the historic bridge without approval by the State Historical Society and no one has that approval.

Tracy Potter, Bismarck