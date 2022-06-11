Letter: Standing by our rail bridge

Since someone stole our "We Stand By Our Bridge" yard sign, I'm going to go on record that we at Red Oak House in Bismarck stand by our historic, iconic, and beautiful bridge on the mighty Missouri River.
Lillian Crook, Bismarck
