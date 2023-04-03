I am writing to express my strong opposition to the anti-LGBTQ, and specifically anti-trans legislation currently being considered by the North Dakota legislature and Governor Burgum. As a physician, I understand the science behind gender identity and sexual orientation, and I believe that these bills would have a devastating impact on the health and well-being of transgender and LGBTQ people in our state.

These bills are already creating a hostile environment for transgender and LGBTQ people, and their passage into laws will simply facilitate discrimination in employment, and public accommodations. They would also allow healthcare providers to deny care to transgender people, making it more difficult for transgender and non binary youth and adults to access the support and resources they need.

These bills are based on prejudice and fear, not on science. There is no evidence that transgender people are a threat to anyone, and there is no evidence that allowing transgender people to live openly and authentically harms anyone. In fact, studies have shown that transgender people are more likely to experience mental health problems when they are not able to live openly as their true selves, and are far more likely to be victims of violence, than perpetrators. Studies have shown that transgender individuals who suffer violence, discrimination, familial rejection, or who are prevented from accessing gender affirming health care are more likely to suffer suicidal thoughts, and more likely to attempt and complete suicide. This performative culture war, being waged by conservative legislators, ostensibly aimed at protecting children, will harm actual trans children and adults, through their continued demonization and othering.