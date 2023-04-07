We let a President have illicit sexual relations in the White House, allowed a group to manufacture a Russian Collusion Hoax, allowed a Presidential Candidate destroy 33,000 emails and her computers, allowed the federal raid of a private residence at Mar-a-lago, allowed the current administration to receive funds from communist countries and now we are allowing a former US President to be indicted by an incompetent DA who is unable to state a crime. Whether you hate or like Trump is immaterial, it is if you care about you and your families’ freedom. I have no intention of spending the rest of my life under the control of an abusive, corrupt government! My plan is to live free! God Bless America and pray for God to help us! Please call Senator Hoeven 202-224-2551, Senator Cramer 202-224-2043 and Representative Armstrong 202-225-2611