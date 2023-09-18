We celebrate this great fight for liberty each year on July 4th but I wonder should people, who are adamantly against Ending Unfair Property Tax, celebrate this great patriotic holiday when their beliefs align with the Tories, who wanted to remain under English law and taxes. They even fought against the patriots who fought to end these taxes and slavery they suffered under English rule.

We are pretty much in the same boat today as the founders were in 1775, tyrannical governments, career politicians, corrupt bureaucracies, and the list goes on. It was the same then one-third were Patriots, one-third were Tories and one-third didn’t care, I think our numbers are better, but the same groups are still present. Where do you fit in? Are you a Tory who wants to keep people enslaved by property tax, or maybe you don’t care, but hopefully you’re a Patriot who is sick and tired of seeing good people losing their property, seeing their taxes increase every year and seeing the total unfairness of the levying of the tax just wants to end the whole works so we can enjoy the fact we own our property and don’t have to pay protection money (like the Mob requires) to keep it.