Letter: Sportsmen support Storbakken for judge

As an attorney, shooting sports coach, and outdoors journalist of more than two decades, I'm proud to put my support behind Bonnie Storbakken for Judge and call on sportsmen in the South Central Judicial District to do the same for the June 9 primary.

Bonnie Storbakken is an experienced attorney who has served the people of the South Central Judicial District in a number of legal, administrative and government roles over the past 15 years. She was recently recognized in a survey of her peers as the top overall candidate based on a number of characteristics important to the position of Judge in the South Central Judicial District. Having spent most of her entire life in North Dakota, Bonnie Storbakken knows how important hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation opportunities are to the people of this state and the District.

I have known her for almost 20 years, and I firmly believe that while serving as a Judge, she will fairly administer the laws. Many of these laws protect our hunting and fishing heritage and preserve the many outdoor resources that we cherish. I encourage sportsmen and women of all stripes to join me in supporting a candidate that cares about us and our way of life outdoors - vote Bonnie Storbakken for Judge.

Nick Simonson, Bismarck

