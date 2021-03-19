Letter: Sports bill promotes a level playing field

I would like to clear up some inaccuracies you may have heard surrounding the Fairness in Girls’ Sports bill, House Bill 1298.

1. The bill will stop all kids’ sports in North Dakota. No, it will not. If anything, the bill will encourage girls to continue participating in sports, knowing their hard work will be rewarded.

2. Outside sporting events like boys’ hockey, girls’ soccer, and similar events, as well as their associated money, will be driven out of ND because of this bill. The bill has been amended to ensure these events can continue and there will be no adverse economic effects.

3. Girls will not be allowed to participate on boys’ teams, like a female field goal kicker on a boy’s football team. The bill specifically allows girls to play on boys’ teams (see section 3 of the bill).

4. This is blatant discrimination against transgender individuals. This bill is not about discriminating against transgender youths, but about preventing discrimination against girls participating in sports.

5. Title IX of the Civil Rights Act already protects girls. Title IX was designed to protect women and girls in academics and athletics, but it is being used to justify biological boys participating in girls’ sports, so bills like this are needed.