Letter: Splonskowski, Becker represent ND values

I am appealing to the voters of North Dakota, to thoroughly vet all candidates before casting your votes on Nov. 8. Most candidates have websites or a prior voting record. Do not rely on campaign ads that promote misinformation and lies. Do your own research. Many are disguising themselves as public servants, but have demonstrated over and over again, that they will only serve themselves. Some talk with a twisted tongue to intentionally deceive us, and they are more focused on destroying their opponents than promoting themselves to us. The negative personal attacks with no substance are a red flag.

We need leaders who are loyal to North Dakotans, who will honor our constitution and the freedoms it provides. Leadership that is committed to transparency, integrity and law.

We have candidates who have clearly demonstrate their loyalty to the people of North Dakota, through their voting records, their will to serve and fight for our freedoms and transparency, to holding officials to a higher standard and accountable to our citizens.

Look no further than to the record and integrity of Mark Splonkowski, running for Burleigh county auditor, or to the voting record and public service of Rick Becker, running for the U.S. Senate. Both demonstrate strong ND values, a commitment to honoring our constitution and our freedoms and both promote transparency, election integrity and loyalty to the citizens of ND.

Jerri Hopfauf, Bismarck