Letter: Speech full of hate has consequences

Recent comments from the ND Young Republicans suggest they need a bit of a primer on the First Amendment. The First Amendment protects freedom of speech, the press, assembly, and the right to petition the government for a redress of grievances. The First Amendment does not spare one from the consequences of hateful, derogatory or malignant speech.

The Young Republicans traded text messages that were hateful, derogatory and maligned a member of the state legislature and the LGBTQ community across North Dakota. Their outrage at getting caught and comments about "woke cancel culture" speaks volumes about where their values lie and to a lack of leadership potential. Remember, these are young Republicans who someday hope to lead the state. The state GOP would do well to make sure the young men and women among their ranks understand they represent all constituents, not just the ones who look like them.