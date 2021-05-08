Letter: Speak out against horror of abortion

Making that choice to donate one’s body and organs to science is a good thing, and an honorable choice to make.

But if the organs and tissues were to be extracted against the person’s will while they were still alive and could feel pain, we would be horrified.

That is precisely what happens in late term abortions. Fully viable, pain-capable babies have their organs and tissues harvested while they are still alive.

How is this any different from the horror we feel at things like genocide, human sacrifice and torture? Let your voice be heard about this.

Anne Dramko, Bismarck

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0