Letter: Soul searching needed from North Dakota Republicans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Attacks on human rights come from many sources and are couched in both passive and active measures. North Dakota Human Rights Coalition in its 20-year existence of advocating for full human rights for all North Dakota residents is used to dealing with individuals.

But when a major political party inserts as a major platform stance the active promotion of discrimination against its own citizens, that is of the most heinous. The North Dakota GOP was recently exposed to have in their party platform language that clearly calls for a systemic discrimination against members because of sexual orientation and gender identity. They ultimately call for opposition to legislation which would seek protections for individuals in the LGBTQ community.

Some Republican leaders registered shock. Perhaps shock that they were exposed?

This is not a one-off situation. If one were to look at the 2019 platform, much of the same language exists there. Five times a bill has been introduced at the state legislature to protect LGBTQ+ people from discrimination in housing and employment, five times those bills have gone down in defeat -- mostly along political lines.

No, this just didn’t slip through. This is the sum and soul of a major political party.