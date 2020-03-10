Letter: Sotomayor wrong on Supreme Court criticism

Last week Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor issued a harsh critique of her fellow justices who disagreed with her position in the Wolf v. Cook County case. The ruling, a 5-4 vote along ideological lines, would deny permanent residency or entry into the United States to certain immigrants considered likely to use government assistance. The case came to the Supreme Court on an emergency appeal. Trump had previously been blocked by a lower court in Illinois and therefore he appealed to the Supreme Court. The Trump Administration has been frequently stymied by district judges that make rulings that cover the entire nation, not just their districts. This case may lessen the district court's power.

The petulant Sotomayor couldn't be more wrong on the merits of the case and her criticism of the Court majority. The court liberals, using judicial activism, act as if they are a group of social justice warriors, uplifting the downtrodden or humbling the wealthy and powerful. They rule in favor of the most sympathetic party, or the best-liked -- often despite the written law. If you're rich, white, male, and heterosexual you're in big trouble.

With the Supreme Court's conservative majority Sotomayor will have to get used to often being overruled by her more rational fellow jurists.

Tom Hammerel, Bismarck

