 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Song, fact for 2022

  • 0

A song and a fact for 2022 … sing it you know it: Song: “Soon and very soon, we are going to see the King.” Fact: “Jesus is Coming.”

Herb Mittelstedt, Bismarck

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Trickle up economy

Letter: Trickle up economy

Widespread delusion has always permeated our society. During the time of slavery many southerners had the audacity to claim that slavery impro…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News