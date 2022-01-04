Letter: Song, fact for 2022

A song and a fact for 2022 … sing it you know it: Song: “Soon and very soon, we are going to see the King.” Fact: “Jesus is Coming.”
Herb Mittelstedt, Bismarck
As our state passed the grim milestone of 2,000 COVID dead, it should be noted more deaths and hospitalizations came to the west during delta.
Henry Lebak (12/16):
Student loan debt is such the hot topic. Every person who signed on the dotted line to take out a school loan knew the amount they were borrow…
When the architects of Indian boarding schools designed their curriculum, they sought to replace the ancestral languages of Indian children wi…
Much as I am entertained by fractures in the Republican party, it’s truly concerning that the anti-Democratic party has also become the anti-d…
What the heck is going on?
There is a proposed rule from the EPA that will reduce toxic emissions resulting from the oil and gas industry. The EPA has extended the comme…
Bill Patrie (12/16) admits Jesus existed. He even affirms at least some of his moral teachings and acknowledges him as a reformer “whose teach…
Widespread delusion has always permeated our society. During the time of slavery many southerners had the audacity to claim that slavery impro…
I write this letter in response to one published recently from Dr. Ana Tobiasz, Vice Chair, ND section of American College of Obstetricians an…
