Letter: Some things never change

When the Governor Burgum was elected in 2016, he ran on the promise to get rid of the Good Ole Boys Club. Sadly, yet again, the Good Ole Boys Club was never eliminated only hidden. And on 4/20/20 it reared its ugly head once again in our state.
April 20, 2020 was supposed to be the 4th Annual 420 Rally on the Capitol grounds. A permit was issued, vendors, bands and speakers were all ready to participate. Everything was a go until the virus COVID-19 reared its nasty head across our nation.
The Capitol informed the group, putting on the rally, that the rally had to be canceled. And it was canceled.
Yet on 4/20/2020 something happened on the capitol grounds. A protest without a permit. And the Governor said he would not have a problem with the protesters if they did not gather in groups larger than 10. The Governor basically stated that he had no problem with people breaking the law. That is exactly what happened. It was a protest without a permit, and nothing happened.
I understand the First Amendment. And the right to protest. I wonder what would have happened if people of color would have led a protest without a permit. Would the outcome be the same as the protest on 4/20/2020? Are all people treated equally by our state government? Was this protest without a permit fair the sponsors of the 4th Annual 420 Rally? Who had a permit!
Do not be fooled! The Good Ole Boys Club is alive and well today in our state government. And on 04/20/2020 it reared its ugly head again. Some things never change.
Casey Buchmann, Washburn
