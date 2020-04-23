Letter: Some things never change

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When the Governor Burgum was elected in 2016, he ran on the promise to get rid of the Good Ole Boys Club. Sadly, yet again, the Good Ole Boys Club was never eliminated only hidden. And on 4/20/20 it reared its ugly head once again in our state.

April 20, 2020 was supposed to be the 4th Annual 420 Rally on the Capitol grounds. A permit was issued, vendors, bands and speakers were all ready to participate. Everything was a go until the virus COVID-19 reared its nasty head across our nation.

The Capitol informed the group, putting on the rally, that the rally had to be canceled. And it was canceled.

Yet on 4/20/2020 something happened on the capitol grounds. A protest without a permit. And the Governor said he would not have a problem with the protesters if they did not gather in groups larger than 10. The Governor basically stated that he had no problem with people breaking the law. That is exactly what happened. It was a protest without a permit, and nothing happened.