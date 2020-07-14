Letter: Some questions for president's supporters

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have a few questions that I hope the president's supporters can answer.

For a man who is so obsessed with his success, why does he hide all evidence of that success? His financial statements, tax records and even his school records would all prove that he is the success he claims to be. They would all be evidence that he could throw in the face of his detractors; but, they all remain hidden.

How can the president say he didn't hear a racist remark in a video he retweeted? He is supposed to be the leader of a whole country. It is his responsibility to process what he retweets so he won't lead us into bad behaviors. If he did hear it, can you deny he's prejudiced? It has to be one or the other.

Why is the press putting out all these “fake news” stories? What is there about this President that has all the major news outlets but one, and even that one criticizes him, disliking him so much that they would risk their integrity to supposedly lie about him? Why is it so easy to come up with material showing his incompetence?