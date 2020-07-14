Letter: Some questions for president's supporters

I have a few questions that I hope the president's supporters can answer.
For a man who is so obsessed with his success, why does he hide all evidence of that success? His financial statements, tax records and even his school records would all prove that he is the success he claims to be. They would all be evidence that he could throw in the face of his detractors; but, they all remain hidden.
How can the president say he didn't hear a racist remark in a video he retweeted? He is supposed to be the leader of a whole country. It is his responsibility to process what he retweets so he won't lead us into bad behaviors. If he did hear it, can you deny he's prejudiced? It has to be one or the other.
Why is the press putting out all these “fake news” stories? What is there about this President that has all the major news outlets but one, and even that one criticizes him, disliking him so much that they would risk their integrity to supposedly lie about him? Why is it so easy to come up with material showing his incompetence?
What is there about him that precludes him from having a stable cabinet or close friends? Why have nearly all the successful people he appointed to cabinet positions resigned after insulting him, or called out his behavior after they were dismissed? Why have many of his supposed friends been indicted?
Why does he always give such a fake smile when he hugs the flag? Who else hugs a flag?
When has Trump been right about anything of importance? Putin, Xi and Kim have all stonewalled him. What can you prove is his doing and not the result of the hard work of other people?
Eric Thompson, Bismarck
