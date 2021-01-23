Letter: Solidarity essential in politics

More politics won’t solve our political problems; they run much deeper than that. A new president won’t magically fix all the issues our country is facing; one more piece of legislation passed or judge confirmed won’t suddenly bring us all together. The difficulties in front of us are not simply a phenomenon of the past four years. And even once this terrible virus is gone, plenty of difficulty will remain. While our government institutions have been tested, the others that make up the core of American life have also grown tired.
Injected into the American ethos is the ideal of individualism, which can be a good thing, and no doubt has had a major influence in the course of our country’s history. But with this individualism must come a sense of solidarity, a recognition that we have responsibilities not only to ourselves, but to those around us.
This lack of solidarity, compounded with the struggles of our most basic institutions, manifests itself in our politics. And while changes to the political system are necessary, any progress will be short-lived if it’s not rooted in deeper ideals. So as much as we are fascinated by political theater, and the messages that usually fill the pages of the editorial section and the feeds of our social media are hyper-focused on partisan national politics, perhaps it would be beneficial to take a look at other aspects of our lives that are bigger than ourselves and last longer than a news cycle.
Government institutions and policies are an essential part of our public life, and political change must happen, but in order to make our country a place of prosperity and solidarity, we must first examine the things that form the foundation of our lives.
Sean Cleary, Bismarck