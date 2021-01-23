Letter: Solidarity essential in politics

More politics won’t solve our political problems; they run much deeper than that. A new president won’t magically fix all the issues our country is facing; one more piece of legislation passed or judge confirmed won’t suddenly bring us all together. The difficulties in front of us are not simply a phenomenon of the past four years. And even once this terrible virus is gone, plenty of difficulty will remain. While our government institutions have been tested, the others that make up the core of American life have also grown tired.

Injected into the American ethos is the ideal of individualism, which can be a good thing, and no doubt has had a major influence in the course of our country’s history. But with this individualism must come a sense of solidarity, a recognition that we have responsibilities not only to ourselves, but to those around us.