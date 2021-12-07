Letter: Soldier statement is one to never forget

The other day I was leafing through a group of documents I retain that have special meaning to me. I came upon this item, originally said by the Reverend Dennis Edward O'Brien of the U.S. Marine Corps. With another infamous day upon us, this is a statement to never forget.

THE SOLDIER

“It is the soldier, not the reporter, who has given us the freedom of the press.

It is the soldier not the poet who has given us freedom of speech.

It is the soldier, not the campus organizer, who has given us the freedom to demonstrate.

It is the soldier who salutes the flag and whose body is draped by that flag,

Who allows the protester to burn it."

Don Lucas, Bismarck

U.S. Army 1948-1952

