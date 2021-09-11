Letter: Soil health is key to homegrown prosperity

“Homegrown Prosperity” captures the essence of investing in building strong sustainable economies and communities. It’s a formula for sustainable prosperity for all by making connections between our major economies of agriculture and energy with our communities, our small businesses, and our future. As a public advocate for “Homegrown Prosperity” as I travel across North Dakota, the one unifying theme from my conversations is the importance of healthy soil. People shared concerns about local food, food security, bee populations, urban gardening, improved farm/beef production, dangerous algae blooms, access to clean water, healthy foods and green spaces; hunting, flood/drought issues and economic resilience. All these things have one thing in common -- the need for healthy soil.

Although we have made strides in preventing soil loss since the 1930s, North Dakota’s soils continue to lose high levels of carbon. Soil loss costs North Dakota farmers millions in losses, affects flood/drought damages and is degrading surface waters as evidenced by several lakes around our state closed due to algae blooms. In a state prone to flooding and drought, healthy soil has proven to stabilize the climate and waterways. The Biden administration has made its commitment to natural climate solutions known and is looking to agricultural practices like investments in soil health as one of the natural climate solutions.