We keep hearing it being reported again and again that the police had seen all the guns the shooter in Fargo had in his possession before the July 14th shooting. This is followed by the statement that this man had all these guns legally. Why doesn’t anybody take this to the next level and ask, “Why are all of these guns legal? It’s the legislators who make them legal. (Yes, it is the Supreme Court that says they are legal but the second amendment says “a well regulated militia.” The only regulated militias in this country are the military services.) It is high time we stop fiddling with background checks, the number of magazines a person can have, ad infinitum and make every murderous gun illegal.