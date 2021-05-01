Letter: Social Security solution exists

Why pretend Social Security is a problem? People making over the $138,000 do not have to pay into Social Security on any dollar over $138,000. If the cap were raised or all income was taxed for Social Security there would be no problem. Currently Social Security is a regressive tax that hurts the poorest people. Republicans do not like this to be known, nor will they admit the solution is so easy. Protecting the rich from taxes is their only goal. Everyone could retire at 62 if the rich paid their share. Let's quit pretending this problem has no solution.