Letter: So unlike North Dakota's people

I am surprised that North Dakota Republicans seem to continue to support Donald Trump.

Except for two years when I served in the U.S. Army, I have lived all of my 86 years in North Dakota. I’ve served in public office and I think I know who North Dakota people are. They are mostly honest, hard-working, compassionate people willing to help their neighbors and care for their families.

Donald Trump has repeatedly demonstrated that he is not like most North Dakotans. He lies continually. He is a racist. He will use almost anyone to his advantage. When he became president, he took a solemn oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution, and then he disregarded the Constitution whenever its provisions interfered with his own self-interest. Although it is still being investigated, it is obvious that he encouraged the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington.

That was a clear violation of his Constitutional oath. Some of the rioters even wanted and planned to kill Vice President Pence. And the list goes on. Donald Trump is unlike North Dakota people.

I am even more surprised that so many of North Dakota’s elected officials continue supporting Trump, or at least don’t distance themselves from Trump and his intentions.

For example, I wonder why Senator John Hoeven seems to be a Trump supporter. I don’t personally know Sen. Hoeven but have watched him in public office, first as governor and now as senator. Although I have often disagreed with him on public matters, I think he is a decent and intelligent person. Yet, Hoeven seems to continue supporting Trump and Trump’s apparent goal to replace our democratic republic with an autocracy. Why?

I fear that the future of our democracy, flawed as it may be, is in jeopardy. What do you think?

Henrik Voldal, Valley City

