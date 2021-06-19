Letter: So goes the nation

California is usually the starter of bad practices and they have not let us down. They are considering SB379 called the Equitable and Inclusive UC Healthcare Act. It would prohibit health systems from contracting with health care providers (read Catholic) that do not kill the unborn, do sterilizations, in vitro treatments, and practice euthanasia and doctor assisted suicide. Our Catholic faith prohibits them from doing so.

The CA Catholic Health Systems do residency programs, and run specialty clinics. The cancer center served 8,500 patients in 2019 and the pediatric center saw 700 patients in 2019. St. Mary's in San Francisco is the city's only in-patient adolescent psychiatry program with U of CA. These Catholic systems are bound by Mother Church and her teachings.

They cannot be comprised! If this becomes law it would devastate the safety net for the poor and vulnerable. It would abandon 77 facilities across the state that now take care of these patients. It is blatantly unconstitutional and an attack on Catholic health care because it would punish doctors/hospitals for not doing procedures that directly attack our faith.

Lori Dangberg, vice president of the Alliance of Catholic Health Care said, "Because of a few procedures we do not provide that outweighs all the good we do for the poor and vulnerable." Let's pray this does not happen.

Virginia Dolajak, Bismarck

