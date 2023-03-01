Smoke-free law protects everyone

I have been dealing blackjack for over 31 years. I remember before 2011, when city of Bismarck passed an ordinance for smoke-free that covered just workplaces and restaurants. It exempted the bars. I asked, “why did you forget about us, the workers at the bar and patrons. Don’t our lives count? The reply was “you have a choice to go in there and be exposed to secondhand smoke”. That is not always the case. Sometimes you are forced with a choice to pay your bills and sacrifice your health in meantime.

Not everyone has the luxury of choosing. We are grateful that at this time the state of the North Dakota protects everyone with the smoke-free law. I don’t have to worry when I take my family out young and old to enjoy a good meal and listen to music in any environment they choose. I have also seen business including bars thrive. Citizens of North Dakota prefer a safe and healthy work environment. Allowing smoking is playing Russian Roulette with people’s lives again. This law passed by 66.7%. HB 1229 is trying to overturn the vote of the people. Tell your Senator to vote No on HB 1229.