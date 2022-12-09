Letter: Smoke free law has protected our health

The North Dakota Smoke Free Law has given the public protection from the hazards of smoking. This law bans smoking in enclosed areas of employment and within 20 feet of entrances. With this law, people are able to go out to establishments and not worry about second hand smoke from others. Smoking increases the risk to develop heart disease, lung disease, cancer, and diabetes. These stem from smoking because of the damage done to the airways in the lungs and the increase of plaque formation in blood vessels, causing them to narrow. Decreasing the amount of exposure to smoking, even minimally, has shown to greatly affect people positively. These negative effects can come from second hand smoke, therefore, this law has contributed to public health positively. On the 10-year anniversary of this law, it is important to look back upon the positives it has done for public health in our North Dakota citizens, especially our workers, children, and our compromised individuals.