Letter: Small business a priority in session

The NFIB, or the National Federation of Independent Business here in North Dakota wants to thank North Dakota legislators for making small business issues a priority during a successful 2021 legislative session.

Lawmakers passed several bills that help North Dakota small business owners recover from the coronavirus health and economic crisis by eliminating the burden they would have faced with the threat of frivolous lawsuits.

Lawmakers also defeated several bills that would have created unfunded mandates on businesses struggling to get back on their feet.

Small business owners can now focus on creating jobs and running their businesses instead of worrying about how to pay for mandatory minimum wage increases, paid medical leave and increased health insurance costs. While these all seem like good and noble causes, the truth is, not all small businesses are created equal. One-sized fits all mandates just don’t make sense to NFIB’s more than 2,000 members in North Dakota, most of whom run businesses with an average 10 employees and gross sales of approximately $500,000 per year.

Thank you to the lawmakers who recognize that small businesses are the backbone of our economy and they should be able to run their businesses based on economic models that work best for them, not the government.