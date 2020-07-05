Letter: Sister Welder a great leader in community

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Like everyone else in the Bismarck-Mandan community, I've been reflecting on the life and legacy of Sister Thomas Welder. It has occurred to me that in the past 30 years or so, no other person in our community was so widely recognized, respected and appreciated.

She was known as a long term college president, public speaker, board member, pianist and organist, and as a leader of powerful prayers. Can any business person, elected official, public administrator, artist and entertainer, teacher or athlete compete with this wide recognition and respect?

I like to think of her as a Benedictine nun, a member of a monastery in an order that has existed for 1,500 years, being one of the longest continuously operating organizations in history. She even bore a transgender name, Sister Thomas.