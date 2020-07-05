Letter: Sister Welder a great leader in community

Like everyone else in the Bismarck-Mandan community, I've been reflecting on the life and legacy of Sister Thomas Welder. It has occurred to me that in the past 30 years or so, no other person in our community was so widely recognized, respected and appreciated.
She was known as a long term college president, public speaker, board member, pianist and organist, and as a leader of powerful prayers. Can any business person, elected official, public administrator, artist and entertainer, teacher or athlete compete with this wide recognition and respect?
I like to think of her as a Benedictine nun, a member of a monastery in an order that has existed for 1,500 years, being one of the longest continuously operating organizations in history. She even bore a transgender name, Sister Thomas.
This community of bold and creative women have had an immeasurable impact on our lives as founders of a hospital and a college. It was they also who drew on Marcel Breuer, one of the modern world's greatest architects to design their home and the college, overlooking the Missouri. They exemplify the principles of hospitality and community. Their work continues today with Ministry on the Margins. Regardless of the many roles Sister Thomas played, she always came back to her sisterhood in the great Benedictine household. Thank you to my sister friends. Thanks for sharing Sister Thomas with us.
Brian Palecek, Bismarck
