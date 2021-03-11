Letter: Simons expulsion lacked due process

I don't know Luke Simons, and I’m not sure what he did or didn't do. All I can tell from the newspaper is that he made two women “feel uncomfortable.” That can’t be the reason for his expulsion from the Legislature.

No one wants to return to the bad old days where women were viewed as so weak and frail that they couldn’t be hired for certain jobs -- jobs that might make them “uncomfortable.”

What I do know is that he was expelled, after being properly elected, without due process. This can’t be the precedent North Dakota wants to set either.

Maggie Kohls, Bismarck

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1