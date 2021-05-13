 Skip to main content
Letter: Simons due process claims have no merit
In regard to Luke Simons' acts and claims about due process and expulsion, because he never touched anyone on a taboo part of her body, there was no crime, therefore there was no due process concern. Also, he did not: ask for an independent attorney's opinion (the AG?); cross-examine any witness or even ask to during the meeting of the Committee of The Whole; or provide one iota of his supposed proof, including any of the recordings he claimed to have made. His claim of due process violations is therefore hogwash. This was my 13th consecutive session and 24th consecutive year as a grassroots people's lobbyist. I read and understand law. I note that no outside attorney has addressed this issue. So I suggest the whiners pack their burros and go away quietly. They have no wounds to lick, unless you count their bruised egos. Hechetu he. Kshto! In my language (Lakota), this says, "Enough! It's finished!" (Emphatically)

Carel Two-Eagle, Wilton

