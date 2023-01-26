Letter: Showing forgiveness is a good example for our children

Showing forgiveness is a good example

The Bismarck School Board and members of the district can be good examples to our children by showing forgiveness to someone who has made a mistake. Our children need to see that they, too, can be forgiven when they do something wrong. That doesn’t mean there won’t be consequences for our actions, but forgiveness was taught to us by the greatest teacher of all time. When people were going to stone a woman for sinning, He said, “Let he who is without sin throw the first stone.” And, all walked away. He told the woman to go and sin no more, but since we are human that is impossible. But, we can forgive! I am not condoning the actions toward our law enforcement people who deserve respect for what they do to keep us safe, but I would like to see the Board and our community show forgiveness. I think that can be the better lesson we can show our children.